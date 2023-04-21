Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.8 %

UHS stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

