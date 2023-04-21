Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.
Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.8 %
UHS stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88.
Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
