StockNews.com Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Buy

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.83. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in FirstService by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FirstService by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,924 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

