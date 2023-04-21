BTIG Research Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to $85.00

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVS. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.
Novartis Stock Up 0.6 %
Novartis stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93.
Institutional Trading of Novartis
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.