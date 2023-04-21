BTIG Research Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to $85.00

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVS. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Novartis stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

