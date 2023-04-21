B. Riley Comments on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of VSTO opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 11.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

