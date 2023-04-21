Visa Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.87. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.