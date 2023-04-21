Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

