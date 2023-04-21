Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

