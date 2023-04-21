Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Decreased by Analyst

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

