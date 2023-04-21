Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

