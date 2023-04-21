Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Increased by Analyst

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million.

TFPM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

