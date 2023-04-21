Financial Review: Gatos Silver (GATO) vs. Its Rivals

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 99 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -29.07% -4.50% -2.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 658 3107 3830 78 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 34.31%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 36.42%. Given Gatos Silver’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -18.00 Gatos Silver Competitors $1.67 billion -$30.39 million 0.05

Gatos Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver competitors beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

