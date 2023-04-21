Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.81.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of C$293.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.9752431 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.