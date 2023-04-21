Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.44.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$60.24 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C($2.99). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 63.21% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of C$2.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.0046512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,880,980. Insiders purchased 21,470 shares of company stock worth $1,308,202 over the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

