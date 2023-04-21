National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.78.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$160.07 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$173.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.26. The firm has a market cap of C$13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Insider Activity

TFI International Company Profile

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at C$9,316,702.50. In other TFI International news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,316,702.50. Insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 in the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

