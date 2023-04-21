National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$72.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.70.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$62.76 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.32.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

