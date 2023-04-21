National Bankshares Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$23.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %

PSK opened at C$20.82 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$23.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.49.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0582011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 72.18%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

