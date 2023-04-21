National Bankshares Cuts Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$11.25

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

SLS stock opened at C$7.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Solaris Resources has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.12.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.