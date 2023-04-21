National Bankshares Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.01 and a 1 year high of C$30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.93.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

