SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$20.12 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$30.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

