National Bankshares Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

POU stock opened at C$31.97 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$22.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$266,006.40. Corporate insiders own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

