Barclays Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $314.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $298.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $297.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Further Reading

