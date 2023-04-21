Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $297.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 484.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 120,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

