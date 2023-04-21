Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

About Investors Title

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 693.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investors Title by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

See Also

