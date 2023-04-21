Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.76.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
