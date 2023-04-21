StockNews.com Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

JAGX stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

