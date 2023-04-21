Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

