Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$76.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$80.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 104.39%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

