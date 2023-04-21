National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of AYA opened at C$10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.64. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.39.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

