Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$21.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.27 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.73. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.92, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of C$314.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.5397351 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamos Gold

