Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.40.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
