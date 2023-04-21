StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

LBAI stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

