Northland Securities Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $40.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,405,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

