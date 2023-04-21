Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.