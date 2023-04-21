Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

