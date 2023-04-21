FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Lifted by Analyst

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ORA opened at C$10.85 on Wednesday. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.49 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67. The firm has a market cap of C$780.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of C$143.71 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$26,325.00. Insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.