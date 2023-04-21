Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

RMD stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.