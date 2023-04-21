Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $1,447,583.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,660.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,539.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2,207.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Booking

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.