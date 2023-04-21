Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $1,447,583.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Booking Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,660.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,539.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2,207.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Booking
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
