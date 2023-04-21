Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,381,171.37 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:AN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.49. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.