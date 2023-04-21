Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells $2,779,596.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $1,275,262.74.

On Monday, February 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,621.98, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

