Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Sells 155,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Brian Lian sold 79,336 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,463,749.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $392,700.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

