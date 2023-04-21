AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells $4,844,544.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,170,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,562,437.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

Shares of NYSE APE opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

