Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 180,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 91,100 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,781,283.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02.

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

