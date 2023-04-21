iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 67,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $512.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.