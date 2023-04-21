Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $25.15 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aristocrat Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

