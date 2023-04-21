First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.80 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.