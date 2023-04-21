GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 597,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ:GP opened at $2.54 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

