Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FACT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Stock Performance

FACT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

