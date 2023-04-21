Analyzing National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. National Bank pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $352.00 million 3.51 $71.27 million $2.21 14.89 United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.00 $15.69 million $0.91 6.58

This table compares National Bank and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Bank and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.26%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 20.25% 10.92% 1.24% United Security Bancshares 30.70% 14.16% 1.17%

Summary

National Bank beats United Security Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas M. Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

