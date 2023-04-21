Head to Head Survey: Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better World Acquisition and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A BRC $301.31 million 3.42 -$82.91 million ($1.75) -2.78

Better World Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Better World Acquisition and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

BRC has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 107.05%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better World Acquisition and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45% BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68%

Volatility & Risk

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats Better World Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.