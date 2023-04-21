Head-To-Head Review: Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) and ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) and ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.1% of ERBA Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and ERBA Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevra Therapeutics $10.46 million 19.25 -$41.54 million ($1.20) -4.86 ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

ERBA Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zevra Therapeutics.

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and ERBA Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevra Therapeutics -397.24% -24.10% -19.89% ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and ERBA Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ERBA Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.83%. Given Zevra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zevra Therapeutics is more favorable than ERBA Diagnostics.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

About ERBA Diagnostics

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing. It manufactures scientific and laboratory instruments, such as Mago 4, Mago 4S, and Mago Plus systems, which perform tests in an automated mode; sells other diagnostic products manufactured by third parties in Italy; and develops, manufactures, and markets raw materials, such as antigens that are used in the production of diagnostic kits. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets autoimmune reagents and research products for use by research laboratories and commercial diagnostic manufacturers. In addition, the company provides instruments for blood cell counting and blood analysis; supplies reagents and other consumable materials; sells diabetic testing products, including the DS5 instrument, dispenser, and associated reagent kits, which measure long-term glucose control in diabetic patients; and offers equipment for use in the field of human and veterinary hematology. Further, it manufactures and sells liquid stable, diagnostics chemistry reagents used for in vitro diagnostics testing. The company markets its products through its sales force to hospitals, reference laboratories, clinical laboratories, and research laboratories, as well as to other commercial companies that manufacture diagnostic products in the United States; and through sales representatives and independent agents in Italy, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. is a subsidiary of ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH.

