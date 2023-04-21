Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,424 shares of company stock worth $6,262,403 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 122.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 619,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.