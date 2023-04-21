CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

